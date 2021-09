Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 21 September 2021 16:37 Hits: 12

NASA’s VIPER rover will land and search for water ice in the unexplored Nobile region at the Moon's south pole.

The post NASA Announces Moon Landing Site for VIPER Mission appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/nasa-announces-moon-landing-site-for-viper-mission/