2021’s Harvest Moon: Favorite photos so far

Category: Space Hits: 4Of 2021’s Harvest Moon photos, this one really caught our eye. It’s from Stonehenge Dronescapes on Facebook, who caught the September 20 Harvest Moon rising over Glastonbury Tor and wrote: ” … 2-shot exposure blend, as it was quite dark by the time the moon had risen.” Thank you, Stonehenge Dronescapes!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Nancy Ricigliano in Long Island, New York, caught the full Harvest Moon rising over the Atlantic on September 20, 2021. Thanks, Nancy!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | David Hoskin caught this image on September 20, 2021. He wrote: “This photograph of the Harvest Moon (Mate Calling Moon/Wikumkewiku’s in Mi’Kmaw) rising over the Atlantic Ocean was taken from York Redoubt, which is a National Historic Site located just outside of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.” Thank you, David.View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Alexander Krivenyshev of WorldTimeZone.com caught the almost-full Harvest Moon rising over New York City on September 19, 2021. Thank you, Alexander!
