2021’s Harvest Moon: Favorite photos so far

2021’s Harvest Moon: Favorite photos so farOf 2021’s Harvest Moon photos, this one really caught our eye. It’s from Stonehenge Dronescapes on Facebook, who caught the September 20 Harvest Moon rising over Glastonbury Tor and wrote: ” … 2-shot exposure blend, as it was quite dark by the time the moon had risen.” Thank you, Stonehenge Dronescapes!2021’s Harvest Moon: Favorite photos so farView at EarthSky Community Photos. | Nancy Ricigliano in Long Island, New York, caught the full Harvest Moon rising over the Atlantic on September 20, 2021. Thanks, Nancy!Full moon rising over dim blue sea.View at EarthSky Community Photos. | David Hoskin caught this image on September 20, 2021. He wrote: “This photograph of the Harvest Moon (Mate Calling Moon/Wikumkewiku’s in Mi’Kmaw) rising over the Atlantic Ocean was taken from York Redoubt, which is a National Historic Site located just outside of Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada.” Thank you, David.2021’s Harvest Moon: Favorite photos so farView at EarthSky Community Photos. | Alexander Krivenyshev of WorldTimeZone.com caught the almost-full Harvest Moon rising over New York City on September 19, 2021. Thank you, Alexander!

Bottom line: Photos of 2021’s Harvest Moon.

The post 2021’s Harvest Moon: Favorite photos so far first appeared on EarthSky.

