Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 20 September 2021 18:14 Hits: 5

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and other senior agency leaders will host an employee town hall for all civil servant and contractor employees at noon EDT, Tuesday, Sept. 21, to provide updates about the agency’s human spaceflight programs, projects, and activities to the workforce.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-invites-media-to-discuss-future-of-nasa