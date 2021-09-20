The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Joining forces for Aeolus

For a team of scientists and technicians from Europe and the US, the fact of ‘going back to the office’ this September has meant heading off to the Cabo Verde islands in the Atlantic – not to extend their summer holidays, but for a complex international experiment campaign that will scrutinise the data being delivered by one of today’s most innovative Earth observation satellites: ESA’s Aeolus wind mission.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Aeolus/Joining_forces_for_Aeolus

