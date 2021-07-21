The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Watch Live as Russian Science Module Launches to Space Station

NASA Television, the agency’s website and the NASA app now are providing live coverage of a new Russian science module’s launch and automated docking to the International Space Station.

The uncrewed Multipurpose Laboratory Module (MLM), named Nauka, the Russian word for “science,” is scheduled to launch at 10:58 a.m. EDT (7:58 p.m. Baikonur time) Wednesday, July 21, on a three-stage Proton rocket from the Baikonur Cosmodrome in Kazakhstan.

Learn more about station activities by following @space_station and @ISS_Research on Twitter as well as the ISS Facebook and ISS Instagram accounts.

Read more https://blogs.nasa.gov/spacestation/2021/07/21/watch-live-as-russian-science-module-launches-to-space-station/

