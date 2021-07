Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 19 July 2021 16:27 Hits: 1

Observations of the nearest radio galaxy, Centaurus A, provide the highest-resolution look at the long jets shooting from the galaxy’s supermassive black hole.

The post Event Horizon Telescope Reveals Curious Jet Structure from Black Hole appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/event-horizon-telescope-reveals-curious-jet-structure-from-black-hole/