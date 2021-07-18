The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

A European Robotic Arm to handle the Space Station

ERA on the launch pad

The European Robotic Arm (ERA) is set for launch on a Proton rocket to the International Space Station on 21 July at 16:58 CEST. The first robot that can ‘walk’ around the Russian part of the orbital complex will be launched with the new Russian Multipurpose Laboratory Module from the Baikonur Cosmodrome, in Kazakhstan.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Science_Exploration/Human_and_Robotic_Exploration/International_Space_Station/A_European_Robotic_Arm_to_handle_the_Space_Station

