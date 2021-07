Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 16 July 2021 13:56 Hits: 2

NASA astronaut and former U.S. Marine Col. Doug Hurley is retiring from NASA after 21 years of service. His last day with the agency is July 16.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/trailblazing-astronaut-doug-hurley-retires-from-nasa