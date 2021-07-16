The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Rescuing Integral: No thrust? No problem

Category: Space Hits: 2

Integral

A year ago tomorrow, a failure on the Integral spacecraft meant it fired its thrusters for likely the last time. In the days since, the spacecraft in Earth orbit has continued to shed light on the violent gamma ray Universe, and it should soon be working even more efficiently than before, as mission control teams implement an ingenious new way to control the 18-year-old spacecraft.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Operations/Rescuing_Integral_No_thrust_No_problem

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version