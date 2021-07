Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 14 July 2021 16:04 Hits: 13

The space tourism company Virgin Galactic successfully launched its founder Richard Branson and five other crewmembers into suborbital space on July 11, 2021 in a milestone mission that marked the first fully crewed flight of its VSS Unity space plane.

Read more https://www.space.com/virgin-galactic-richard-branson-first-spaceflight-photos