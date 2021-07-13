Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 13 July 2021 15:00 Hits: 3

Video: 00:41:36

The reconfigurable satellite will launch this summer from the European Space Port in French Guiana. Eutelsat Quantum will be capable of being reprogrammed after launch. It will provide data, communications and entertainment exactly where and when it is wanted. Watch the replay of this Q&A with the media to learn more and hear from the key players behind its development.

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2021/07/Media_briefing_Eutelsat_Quantum_to_be_launched