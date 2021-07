Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 05 July 2021 16:30 Hits: 5

Astronomers find more bright spots underneath Mars's south polar cap, but could they really be subterranean lakes?

The post More Mysterious Buried Splotches on Mars Might Not be Liquid Water appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/more-mysterious-buried-splotches-on-mars-might-not-be-liquid-water/