Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 01 July 2021 13:04 Hits: 1

As many states roll back COVID restrictions, stargazers across the continent are excited to meet up with old and new friends at their favorite observing sites.

The post Return of the Star Parties appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/return-of-the-star-parties/