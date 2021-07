Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 17:04 Hits: 1

The Russian Progress MS-17 cargo ship, which launched toward the International Space Station on Tuesday (June 29), will come dangerously close to a Starlink satellite and a Falcon 9 rocket fragment.

Read more https://www.space.com/progress-potential-collisions-starlink-satellite-falcon-9-debris