Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 30 June 2021 15:27 Hits: 1

Astronomers have discovered a white dwarf only slightly bigger than the Moon, making it the smallest ever found. It might even be on the edge of collapse.

The post Moon-size White Dwarf Is the Smallest Ever Found appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/moon-size-white-dwarf-is-the-smallest-ever-found-possibly-near-collapse/