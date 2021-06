Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 29 June 2021 13:53 Hits: 2

For the ninth consecutive year, the Partnership for Public Service has ranked NASA as the Best Place to Work in the Federal Government among large agencies and, new for 2020, has also ranked NASA No. 1 among large agencies for its response to the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-named-best-place-to-work-no-1-for-covid-19-response