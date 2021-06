Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 28 June 2021 13:59 Hits: 11

A new analysis of old data suggests that some of our sister planet’s unique surface formations are due to a “squishy” crust and an active interior.

The post Venus Surface Is Fragmented Like “Pack Ice” appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/venus-surface-is-fragmented-like-pack-ice/