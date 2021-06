Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 25 June 2021 14:05 Hits: 3

Fifty years after it became one of the first newspapers flown to the moon, a special edition of TODAY is again crossing frontiers — this time as a new type of digital asset. The USA TODAY Network's first NFT was inspired by a very-long-distance delivery.

Read more https://www.space.com/usa-today-newspaper-moon-apollo-14-nft