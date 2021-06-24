The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Solstice sunset from Penang, Malaysia

Solstice sunset from Penang, MalaysiaView at EarthSky Community Photos. | EarthSky friend Michael Teoh in Penang, Malaysia, used a telescope with solar filters to capture details during the solstice sunset on June 21, 2021. He wrote: “First successful attempt at taking a sunset image in the hydrogen alpha wavelength. Despite some thin clouds, the surface features can be seen clearly, including the sunspot in AR2833, a long filament nearby, and a few faint prominences near the limb. The result is beyond my expectation, given that the sun was low in western sky at just 13 degrees above horizon.” What a beauty. Thank you, Michael!

