Category: Space Hits: 7View at EarthSky Community Photos. | A lunar analemma is the figure-8 shape traced by the moon if photographed at the same time of day over a period of a month. It’s a project that requires patience, commitment, and time to capture, which is exactly what Matthew Chin executed with his submission on June 19, 2021, from Yuen Long, Hong Kong. He wrote: “We can photograph the moon 50 minutes and 29 seconds (1.035028 days) later on successive days to capture a figure-8 curve in 27 days. This is the lunar analemma. It will be a bit different in shape in every month, at east or west side and in different countries on the Earth.” Thank you, Matthew! We appreciate your submission and share your awe at the beauty of our natural satellite.
Submit your photo to EarthSky Community Photos
See also: Solar analemma on June 20, 2021
See also: Matthew Chin’s solar analemma from 2014
The post Analemma of the moon, from Hong Kong first appeared on EarthSky.
Read more http://rss2.earthsky.org/~r/fullsite/~3/f6dyIzTT_ac/