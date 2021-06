Articles

Northrop Grumman’s uncrewed Cygnus spacecraft is scheduled to depart the International Space Station Tuesday, June 29, more than four months after delivering nearly 8,000 pounds of supplies, scientific investigations, commercial products, hardware, and other cargo to the orbital laboratory.

