Category: Space Published on Monday, 21 June 2021

Following liftoff last November and more than six months spent carefully calibrating the most advanced mission dedicated to measuring sea-level rise, Copernicus Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich is now operational – meaning that its data are available to climate researchers, ocean-weather forecasts and other data users.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Copernicus/Sentinel-6/New_sea-level_monitoring_satellite_goes_live