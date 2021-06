Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 18 June 2021 08:43 Hits: 11

Summer begins. The Honey Moon poses with Spica, Scorpius, and the Teapot as it waxes from gibbous through full this week. Venus lines up, briefly, with Castor and Pollux

The post This Week's Sky at a Glance, June 18 – 26 appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/this-weeks-sky-at-a-glance-june-18-26/