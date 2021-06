Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 21:27 Hits: 13

The following are statements from Pam Melroy and Administrator Bill Nelson on Thursday’s U.S. Senate confirmation of Melroy as deputy administrator of the National Aeronautics and Space Administration

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/statements-on-pam-melroy-s-senate-confirmation-as-nasa-deputy-administrator