Articles

Category: Space Published on Thursday, 17 June 2021 08:49 Hits: 18

Shenzhou 12 docked with Tianhe, the Chinese space station core module, early Thursday morning (June 17), about seven hours after lifting off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China.

Read more https://www.space.com/shenzhou-12-docks-china-space-station-tianhe