Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 15 June 2021 19:15 Hits: 9

NASA is launching Mission Equity, a comprehensive effort to assess expanding and modifying agency programs, procurements, grants, and policies, and examine what potential barriers and challenges exist for communities that are historically underrepresented and underserved.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-launches-mission-equity-seeks-public-input-to-broaden-access