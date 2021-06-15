The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Ultra-cool test of Jupiter instrument

Category: Space Hits: 8

Ultra-cool test of Jupiter instrument Video: 00:03:38

An instrument destined for Jupiter orbit undergoes eight days of cryogenic radio-frequency testing using a new test facility at ESA’s ESTEC technical centre in the Netherlands. The Submillimetre Wave Instrument of ESA’s Juice mission will survey the churning atmosphere of Jupiter and the scanty atmospheres of its Galilean moons.

Testing took place in ESA’s custom-built Low-temperature Near-field Terahertz chamber, or Lorentz. The first chamber of its kind, the 2.8-m diameter Lorentz chamber can perform high-frequency radio-frequency testing in realistic space conditions, combining space-quality vacuum with ultra-low temperatures.

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2021/06/Ultra-cool_test_of_Jupiter_instrument

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version