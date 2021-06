Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 14 June 2021 17:00 Hits: 2

China's Zhurong rover gets to work exploring Mars, with a new panorama of its landing site.

The post China’s Zhurong Rover Snaps Selfie on Mars appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-blogs/chinas-zhurong-rover-snaps-selfie-on-mars/