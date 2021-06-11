Favorite photos of ‘ring of fire’ solar eclipse

Did you see the solar eclipse yesterday morning (June 10, 2021)? A lucky few saw an annular solar eclipse across parts of Canada, while people in other areas of Canada, the northeastern U.S, Russia, Iceland and the U.K. witnessed the partial eclipse phase. An annular solar eclipse doesn’t completely block out the sun, leaving a ring of fire around the moon.
Here are some of our favorite eclipse photos, contributed by you, our EarthSky friends. Thanks so much to everyone who shared their images with us! We couldn’t feature all here, so be sure to check out EarthSky Community Photos for more.
View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Eliot Herman at 39,000 feet (12,000 meters) over Ontario captured this photo of the ring of fire on June 10, 2021. He wrote: “I was on the Sky and Telescope annular eclipse flight over Ontario, Canada. Viewing prospects for the eclipse on the ground were not promising given weather and virus closures. We had a great view from the air with the sun in eclipse well above the clouds. The flight was great fun for the eclipse chasers.” Thanks, Eliot!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Manish Mamtani in York, Maine, captured this photo of the annular partial eclipse on June 10, 2021, and wrote: “My initial plan was to capture the sun rising behind the Nubble lighthouse but the clouds blocked the view. The sun became visible 15 minutes after sunrise.” Thank you, Manish, gorgeous photo!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | David Hoskin in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada, captured this photo of the partial annular eclipse on June 10, 2021. He wrote: “I drove out to York Redoubt, a historical site outside of Halifax, to set up to photograph the partial solar eclipse. This hydrogen alpha image was taken at the peak when about 68% of the sun was covered by the moon.” Stunning detail, thank you, David! View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Rob Williams in Pennsylvania captured this photo of the annular partial eclipse on June 10, 2021. He wrote: “Taken from a historic location in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania. I was very excited for this and did lots of planning, but when clouds were in the forecast, I decided to scrap everything and find the highest possible spot!” Thank you, Rob!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Chirag Bachani in Evanston, Illinois, captured this photo of the partial solar eclipse on June 10, 2021. Chirag wrote: “On June 10th, the sun looked as if a bite was taken out of it as it rose over Lake Michigan. The sky glowed red as the crescent sun rose over the horizon. This surreal sight is produced by the moon covering a portion of the sun as seen from Earth. As the sun lifted above the lake, atmospheric refraction distorted the sun’s bottom half and created a small inverse image of the sun directly beneath it. Only a partial annular solar eclipse was visible from Evanston, Illinois, but parts of Russia, Greenland and Canada were treated to a spectacular total annular eclipse.” Thanks, Chirag!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Mark Turner in London, Ontario, captured this photo of the eclipsed sun on June 10, 2021. He wrote: “Wanted to capture the eclipse rising from Georgian Bay, but as the weather changed where I live in London I knew I should climb as high as I could to catch it rising above the downtown core. I climbed to the top of our local ski hill, up the uncut, slippery, steep backside with 60 pounds of gear and made it just in time. It was worth every second.” Thanks, Mark!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Katherine Crozier in Long Beach Island captured this photo of the partial eclipse on June 10, 2021. Thanks, Katherine!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | John Benfatti in Bronx, New York, captured this photo of the eclipse on June 10, 2021. John wrote: “I set up my camera on my terrace of my apartment on the 17th floor of my home in the Bronx in order to observe the solar eclipse. I have a great eastern view.” Thanks, John!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Steven Bellavia in Orient Point, New York, took this photo montage of the solar eclipse on June 10, 2021. He wrote: “A partial solar eclipse at sunrise at Orient Point, New York.” Thanks, Steven!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | James Trezza in Cedar Beach, Mount Sinai, New York, captured this photo of the partial solar eclipse on June 10, 2021. He wrote: “Solar eclipse 2021! Nothing like perfect timing with a bird flying through the frame during the eclipse. Having it on burst mode made it difficult on which one to choose. What an experience it was to be able to see the sunrise eclipse on Long Island!” Thanks, James!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Peter Ryan in Warwick, Rhode Island, captured this photo of the partial eclipse on June 10, 2021. He wrote: “The Cheshire Cat sunrise.” Thanks, Peter!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Sanjay Rajan Baskaran in Aylesbury, England, captured this photo of the partial eclipse on June 10, 2021. Sanjay wrote: “Partial solar eclipse 2021. Fortunate enough to capture this shot in a day filled with clouds.” Thanks, Sanjay!View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Bob Kelly in Rye, New York, captured this photo of the partial solar eclipse on June 10, 2021. He wrote: “Eclipsed sun 2 minutes after sunrise this morning overlooking Long Island Sound from Rye, Westchester County, New York, USA.” Thanks, Bob!
Bottom line: Photographers are sharing their best pics of the annular and partial solar eclipse with EarthSky Community Photos!
News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world.
External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites.
tlr workshop 2015