Category: Space Published on Thursday, 10 June 2021

Research based on ice-thickness data from ESA’s CryoSat and Envisat missions along with a new model of snow has revealed that sea ice in the coastal regions of the Arctic may be thinning twice as fast as thought.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/CryoSat/Arctic_coastal_sea_ice_thinning_twice_as_fast_than_thought