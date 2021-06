Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 04 June 2021

NASA has awarded $1.4 million to nine universities and organizations across the country for research and technology development projects in areas critical to the agency’s mission, including studying radiation effects and growing food for long-duration space travel.

