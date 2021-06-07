The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Kylian Mbappé calls astronaut Thomas Pesquet

Category: Space Hits: 2

Kylian Mbappé calls astronaut Thomas Pesquet Video: 00:21:00

ESA astronaut Thomas Pesquet talked to French national football team player Kylian Mbappé from the International Space Station during the Alpha mission in 2021.

They talked about science, life in space, teamwork, international collaboration, performing under pressure, stress, risk, life behind the scenes and the parallels between professional sport and being an astronaut.

Thomas has said often said that sport taught him the values of team spirit and respecting team mates, and no astronaut is an island – if one profession is an example of teamwork it is being an astronaut. It takes a team to ensure they are at their best.

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2021/06/Kylian_Mbappe_calls_astronaut_Thomas_Pesquet

