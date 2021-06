Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 07 June 2021 13:22 Hits: 2

Expedition 65 astronauts will conduct two spacewalks – one Wednesday, June 16, and the other Sunday, June 20 – to install new solar arrays to help power the International Space Station.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-to-air-briefing-spacewalks-to-install-new-station-solar-arrays