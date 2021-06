Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 04 June 2021 16:02 Hits: 1

Two weeks after a total eclipse of the Moon, skywatchers in some parts of North America will witness an annular or partial eclipse of the Sun.

The post Sunrise Stunner: Annular Solar Eclipse of June 10th appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/press-releases/sunrise-stunner-annular-solar-eclipse-of-june-10th/