Moon habitat blueprint at Venice Biennale

Placing habitats by lunar South Pole

A detailed concept for a lunar habitat, created by one of the world’s leading architectural firms with ESA technical support, is currently on show at the Biennale in Venice. Skidmore, Owings & Merrill, originator of many of the world’s tallest skyscrapers, worked with ESA on a semi-inflatable habitat design which could be part of a long-term vision for an international Moon settlement.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Enabling_Support/Space_Engineering_Technology/Moon_habitat_blueprint_at_Venice_Biennale

