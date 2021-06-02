Holding the Singapore sun

Category: Space Hits: 4View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Our friend Raja Moorthy Karapaya in Singapore captured some evening sun rays on May 30, 2021, and wrote: “Capture of the sunset reflection on kitchen wall.” So creative and original! We truly appreciate your submission, Raja.
