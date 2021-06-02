The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

Articles

Holding the Singapore sun

Category: Space Hits: 4

Holding the Singapore sunView at EarthSky Community Photos. | Our friend Raja Moorthy Karapaya in Singapore captured some evening sun rays on May 30, 2021, and wrote: “Capture of the sunset reflection on kitchen wall.” So creative and original! We truly appreciate your submission, Raja.

Submit your photo to EarthSky Community Photos

Why Is The Sun’s Atmosphere Hotter Than Its Surface?

‘Ring Of Fire’ Solar Eclipse On June 10

The post Holding the Singapore sun first appeared on EarthSky.

Read more http://rss2.earthsky.org/~r/fullsite/~3/RTqIJzYSrMY/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version