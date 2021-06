Articles

Category: Space Published on Tuesday, 01 June 2021 12:00 Hits: 4

Explosions of massive stars might have produced gold and other rare heavy elements observed in metal-poor stars in our galaxy’s halo.

The post Metal-poor Stars Shed Light on the Origin of Gold appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/uncategorized/metal-poor-stars-shed-light-on-the-origin-of-gold/