Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 02 June 2021 07:00 Hits: 8

Eligible companies from Lithuania can now submit applications to ESA’s Global Space Markets Challenge. The competition’s application deadline for all participants has been extended to 30 June 2021 (23:59 CEST).

Read more https://www.esa.int/About_Us/Business_with_ESA/Small_and_Medium_Sized_Enterprises/Lithuania_joins_Global_Space_Markets_Challenge