Why is the sun’s atmosphere hotter than its surface?

Articles

Category: Space Published on Sunday, 30 May 2021 10:26 Hits: 3

The sun’s atmosphere via Mongta Studio/ Shutterstock

By Marianna Korsos, Aberystwyth University and Huw Morgan, Aberystwyth University

Burning questions about the sun’s atmosphere

The visible surface of the sun, or the photosphere, is around 6,000 degrees Celsius (11,000 degrees Fahrenheit). But a few thousand kilometers above it – a small distance when we consider the size of the sun – the solar atmosphere, also called the corona, is hundreds of times hotter. The corona reaches a million degrees C or higher (over 1.8 million degrees F).

This spike in temperature, despite the increased distance from the sun’s main energy source, has been observed in most stars. It represents a fundamental puzzle that astrophysicists have mulled over for decades.

In 1942, the Swedish scientist Hannes Alfvén proposed an explanation. He theorized that magnetized waves of plasma could carry huge amounts of energy along the sun’s magnetic field from its interior to the corona. The energy bypasses the photosphere before exploding with heat in the sun’s upper atmosphere.

Modern proof for an old theory

Scientists had tentatively accepted the theory, but we still needed proof. We needed empirical observation that these waves existed. Our recent study has finally achieved this. It has validated Alfvén’s 80-year-old theory and taking us a step closer to harnessing this high-energy phenomenon here on Earth.

The coronal heating problem has been established since the late 1930s. That’s when the Swedish spectroscopist Bengt Edlén and the German astrophysicist Walter Grotrian first observed phenomena in the sun’s corona that could only be present if its temperature was a few million degrees Celsius.

This represents temperatures up to 1,000 times hotter than the photosphere beneath it, which is the surface of the sun that we can see from Earth. Estimating the photosphere’s heat has always been relatively straightforward. We just need to measure the light that reaches us from the sun, and compare it to spectrum models that predict the temperature of the light’s source.

Over many decades of study, scientists have consistently estimated the photosphere’s temperature at around 6,000 degrees C (11,000 degrees F). Edlén and Grotrian’s finding that the sun’s corona is so much hotter than the photosphere – despite being further from the sun’s core, its ultimate source of energy – has led to much head scratching in the scientific community.

Convection and sun’s atmosphere

Scientists looked to the sun’s properties to explain this disparity. The sun is composed almost entirely of plasma, which is highly ionized gas that carries an electrical charge. The movement of this plasma in the convection zone – the upper part of the solar interior – produces huge electrical currents and strong magnetic fields.

Convection drags these fields up from the sun’s interior. They burble onto its visible surface in the form of dark sunspots, which are clusters of magnetic fields that can form a variety of magnetic structures in the solar atmosphere.

This is where Alfvén’s theory comes in. He reasoned that within the sun’s magnetized plasma any bulk motions of electrically charged particles would disturb the magnetic field. It would create waves that can carry huge amounts of energy along vast distances – from the sun’s surface to its upper atmosphere. The heat travels along what are called solar magnetic flux tubes before bursting into the corona, producing its high temperature.

Beneath the sun’s atmosphere: 100 days of sunspots

Sunspots are darker patches on the sun’s surface.. This diagram shows multiple layers, including the sun’s atmosphere.

Read more http://rss2.earthsky.org/~r/fullsite/~3/Re-PcomyF6I/