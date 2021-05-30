Articles

Closest Mercury-Venus conjunction until 2033

View at EarthSky Community Photos . | Kit-fun Ho in Shatin, Hong Kong caught the pair on May 28, 2021. He wrote: “It is fortunate for me to have captured in my photo Venus and Mercury conjunction in the west of NW direction of the cloudy city sky. While taking the picture, I can only see Venus which is very much brighter than Mercury. Afterwards, I look up SkySafari software set, which shows that Mercury is approximately at 11 o’clock direction from Venus. And SkySafari software also shows the brightness of Mercury at magnitude -2.1 and Venus at magnitude-3.9. So my photo of this conjunction seems to match SkySafari data.” Thank you, Kit-fun Ho!

It hasn’t been easy, but members of the EarthSky community have caught photos of the close Mercury-Venus conjunction going on now in the west after sunset. It’s the closest Mercury-Venus conjunction until November 5, 2033. Venus is bright and easy to see. It’s a few hundred times brighter than Mercury, which is hard to catch in the glow of evening twilight. Watch for them both shortly after sunset. Binoculars will come in handy.

Bottom line: Photos of the Mercury-Venus conjunction.

The post Photos! The close Mercury-Venus conjunction first appeared on EarthSky.

