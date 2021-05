Articles

NASA has awarded Dynetics Inc. of Huntsville, Alabama, a contract to produce a Laser Air Monitoring System (LAMS) for the agency’s Orion spacecraft beginning with the Artemis III mission.

Read more http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-awards-laser-air-monitoring-system-contract-for-orion