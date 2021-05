Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 28 May 2021 07:14 Hits: 10

Acting on behalf of the European Commission, ESA has signed two contracts for an overall amount of €1.47 billion, to design and build the first batch of the second generation of Europe’s Galileo navigation satellites.

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Navigation/ESA_signs_contract_for_new_generation_of_Galileo