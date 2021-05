Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021

NASA Administrator Bill Nelson and acting Chief Financial Officer Steve Shinn will host a media briefing at 3 p.m. EDT Friday, May 28, to discuss the Biden-Harris Administration’s fiscal year 2022 funding request for the agency following the White House’s release of the full funding request.

http://www.nasa.gov/press-release/nasa-to-brief-president-s-fiscal-year-2022-funding-request-for-agency