See it! This week’s lunar eclipse photos

Published on Wednesday, 26 May 2021

Did you see the total eclipse of 2021’s closest supermoon on Tuesday (May 26, 2021)? If you didn’t catch it – even if you did – enjoy a few of our favorite lunar eclipse photos from EarthSky friends around the world. Thanks so much to all of you who shared your photos with us!

