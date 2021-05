Articles

Category: Space Published on Friday, 21 May 2021 14:30 Hits: 3

The European Space Agency’s Moonlight initiative gets the go ahead for the development of a future GPS system around the Moon.

The post Moonlight: Europe Plans Constellation of Lunar Satellites appeared first on Sky & Telescope.

Read more https://skyandtelescope.org/astronomy-news/moonlight-europe-constellation-lunar-satellites/