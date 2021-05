Articles

Category: Space Published on Wednesday, 19 May 2021 20:14 Hits: 8

The original headset used by NASA's first flight director has been given the "go" for auction. The Western Electric headset worn by Christopher C. Kraft in Mercury Mission Control is among the items being offered by Heritage Auctions on behalf of his estate.

Read more https://www.space.com/nasa-flight-director-chris-kraft-estate-auction