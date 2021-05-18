ISS passing Polaris, seen from Canada

View at EarthSky Community Photos. | Robert Watcher in Seaforth, Ontario, Canada, captured this cool image on May 17, 2021. He wrote: “A perfect night to capture the International Space Station. We had the trajectory down pat for moving through my frame during the middle part of its 6-minute crossing. Although I had no clue that tonight it would pass right through the view of the North Star (Polaris) – the white static star in the middle that all stars rotate around during the night – so that was pretty special.” Very special indeed. Thank you, Robert!
