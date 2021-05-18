The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

The curious incident of Swarm and sprites in the night-time

We are all familiar with the bolts of lightning that accompany heavy storms. While these flashes originate in storm clouds and strike downwards, a much more elusive type forms higher up in the atmosphere and shoots up towards space. So, what are the chances of somebody taking photographs of these rarely seen, brief ‘transient luminous events’ at the exact same time as a satellite orbits directly above with the event leaving its signature in the satellite’s data?

Read more https://www.esa.int/Applications/Observing_the_Earth/Swarm/The_curious_incident_of_Swarm_and_sprites_in_the_night-time

