Articles

Category: Space Published on Monday, 17 May 2021 10:00 Hits: 2

Video: 00:01:56

We need a name for our new spacecraft. Its mission? To spot potentially hazardous solar storms before they reach Earth.

Between them, our greatest minds have come up with ... not very much.

ESA needs you.

Send us your suggestions now.

Read more https://www.esa.int/ESA_Multimedia/Videos/2021/05/Name_the_mission