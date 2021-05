Articles

The crescent Moon waxes across the evening sky, pairing with Mars in upright-standing Gemini and then, four days later, with Leo's forefoot Regulus. In a telescope, Jupiter and Saturn are becoming not quite so fuzzy as they gain more altitude in early dawn.

